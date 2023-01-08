Man, dog rescued from 'heavy' house fire in Hamilton
Hamilton Fire Department rescued a man and a dog from a house fire late on Saturday night.
Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Steve Walton confirmed to CP24 that firefighters were dispatched to a home on Rosedale Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.
When crews arrived, they could see heavy fire and smoke billowing from within the home and venting outside the front door. The alarm was upgraded so additional firefighting resources could attend to the scene.
Walton said they went inside the home after hearing a person was still inside, and rescued an adult male. He was rushed to the hospital by paramedics.
The unidentified man has minor injuries and is expected to recover, Walton said.
A dog was also rescued from the burning home and was uninjured.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 4 a.m., but the damages caused to the home is estimated to be more than $500,000.
“Cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time but appears to be accidental,” Walton said.
