Man dies of injuries after shooting in Mississauga

A man who was rushed to hospital following a shooting in an industrial area in Mississauga late Wednesday night has died of his injuries.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they were called to an address on Royal Windsor Drive, near Winston Churchill Boulevard, shortly before midnight for a reported shooting.

One man was subsequently transported to a local hospital in critical condition, they said.

Peel police said in a tweet Thursday morning that there was a large police presence in the area after they responded to reports about shots being fired at around 11:50 p.m.

Hours later they said the victim has since succumbed to his injuries and that the homicide unit has taken over the case.

No arrests have been made so far and police said they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police described the shooting as “an isolated incident.”