

Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 60s who was in life-threatening condition following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough has died in hospital, Toronto police say.

Toronto police said a car and an SUV collided in the area of Kennedy Road and St. Clair Avenue East.

When emergency crews arrived, one person was found without vital signs, Toronto paramedics said.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures and were able to resuscitate the man.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Paramedics said another person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed the intersection for investigation.