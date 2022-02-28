A man has died after being shot multiple times in the West Hill area of Scarborough Monday evening.

Toronto Police were called to Tefft Road, near Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue, for a shooting at around 5:15 p.m.

A man believed to be in his 20s was subsequently rushed to hospital in critical condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police later said that officers had found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

At around 7:15 p.m., police confirmed the victim had succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

There are currently two people in custody in connection with the fatal shooting and a firearm has been recovered, police said.

The homicide unit has been called in to take over the investigation.