TORONTO -- Peel police say a man in his 70s has died in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Millcreek Drive and Erin Mills Parkway just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Const. Danny Marttini says a truck and another vehicle became involved in a collision.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Marttini says the driver of the truck remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Millcreek Drive is closed from Surveyor Road and Erin Mills Parkway for police investigation.