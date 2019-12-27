TORONTO -- A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting outside a condominium in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

It happened at around 1 a.m. on Eva Road, which is in the vicinity of Highway 427 and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Police say that there were reports of a white car chasing a black car at the time of the shooting.

On Friday morning, several residents also told CP24 that the gunfire was so intense that it sounded like it came from an automatic weapon.

“Last night I was fast asleep, probably around one in the morning, and my boyfriend woke up. He said it sounded like the furnace, like someone’s furnace blew up. It was a couple loud noises in sequence,” resident Vanessa Rossi told CP24.

“I am shocked and I am really angry actually,” another resident said. “The crime in this city has just exploded. It is beyond control. You hear about it all the time but when it is right in your home it is a whole different story you know.”

The victim was located with gunshot wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run, where he was later pronounced dead.

UPDATE: man pronounced deceased in hospital. @TPSHomicide has taken over the investigation. Anyone with info @1800222TIPS. #GO2490349 ^CdK https://t.co/rz8KgBAUW6 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 27, 2019

Homicide detectives have since been called in and are investigating.

A portion of the building’s parking lot has been cordoned off for the investigation.