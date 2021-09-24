TORONTO -- A man was killed in a shooting in Hamilton Friday afternoon, police say.

It happened in the area of Cannon Street East and Lottridge Street around 4:30 p.m.

Hamilton paramedics said they located a 20-year-old man without vital signs.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released the identity of the man who is Hamilton’s 15th homicide victim of 2021.

“It is early in the investigation and additional information will be released as soon as possible,” police said.

No suspect information has been released.