

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A 58-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Sunday night.

Emergency services were called around 8:45 p.m. to the area of Kipling Avenue and Bethridge Road, just south of Rexdale Boulevard, for reports of a collision.

Paramedics found the man with life-threatening injuries, and took him to hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that a 52-year-old man driving northbound on Kipling Avenue struck the pedestrian on the road.

No charges have been laid thus far.

Police are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators.