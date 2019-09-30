Man dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke
A Toronto police logo is seen in an undated file image.
Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 2:36PM EDT
A 58-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke Sunday night.
Emergency services were called around 8:45 p.m. to the area of Kipling Avenue and Bethridge Road, just south of Rexdale Boulevard, for reports of a collision.
Paramedics found the man with life-threatening injuries, and took him to hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.
Police said that a 52-year-old man driving northbound on Kipling Avenue struck the pedestrian on the road.
No charges have been laid thus far.
Police are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact investigators.