TORONTO -- A man has died in hospital after he was struck by a truck in Mississauga Monday afternoon.

Peel paramedics said the incident happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Shawson and Dixie roads, just north of Highway 401.

Police said the man was transported to hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.

As a result, police said that Dixie Road will be closed northbound at Shawson Road while they investigate.

This is a developing story. More to come.