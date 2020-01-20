Man dies in hospital after being struck by truck in Mississauga
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 3:15PM EST Last Updated Monday, January 20, 2020 4:10PM EST
A man has died in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Monday afternoon. (CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- A man has died in hospital after he was struck by a truck in Mississauga Monday afternoon.
Peel paramedics said the incident happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Shawson and Dixie roads, just north of Highway 401.
Police said the man was transported to hospital with critical injuries, where he later died.
As a result, police said that Dixie Road will be closed northbound at Shawson Road while they investigate.
