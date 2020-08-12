TORONTO -- A man in his 40s died in hospital after he was shot in the back outside an apartment tower in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police at 43 Division say they were called to an apartment tower at 1350 Danforth Road, north of Eglinton Avenue East, at 3:42 a.m. for sounds of gunshots.

They arrived to find a man in his mid to late 40s suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Paramedics rushed him to a trauma centre, performing CPR on him while in transit.

He was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at hospital.

Insp. Darren Alldritt said two male suspects in their 20s were seen running to a waiting SUV. Both were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

Alldritt said it appeared the shooters targeted their victim.

Police say there may have been people who witnessed the shooting and anyone with information should call 416-808-7400.