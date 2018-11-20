

The Canadian Press





STRATFORD, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man is dead after a car crash east of Stratford, Ont., on Tuesday morning.

They say a car lost control and was hit by a pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction at about 8 a.m.

Police say the 44-year-old man driving the car was taken to hospital, where he died.

They say a 68-year-old man driving the truck was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.