Man dies following altercation in Scarborough

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate after a man died following an altercation in Scarborough.

Police responded to a call for unknown trouble at a Toronto Community Housing complex in the area of Morecambe Gate and Victoria Park Avenue at around 11:50 p.m. Friday night.

An injured man was subsequently transported to hospital by paramedics via emergency run. Police said he was reportedly injured in an altercation of some sort.

Police said early Saturday that the man died of his injuries and that the Homicide Unit is now investigating.

Yellow police tape could be seen cordoning off a section of the complex Saturday morning and a police vehicle remained on scene.

There is no information so far about a possible suspect or charges.