Man dies after vehicle rollover in Whitby, Ont.
Published Monday, October 12, 2020 10:03AM EDT Last Updated Monday, October 12, 2020 10:04AM EDT
A 46-year-old man is dead following a vehicle rollover in Whitby on Monday morning. (OPP_HSD/Twitter)
TORONTO -- A man is dead following an early morning collision in Whitby on Monday.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 412 between Highway 401 and Taunton Road.
Police said a Dodge Caravan rolled over and the driver was found without vital signs at the scene.
A 46-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Investigators are asking for any witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle this morning to contact 905-668-3388.