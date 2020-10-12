TORONTO -- A man is dead following an early morning collision in Whitby on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 412 between Highway 401 and Taunton Road.

Police said a Dodge Caravan rolled over and the driver was found without vital signs at the scene.

A 46-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Whitby OPP officers attended the scene of a fatal collision early this morning on #Hwy412 between 401 and Taunton Rd. A Dodge Caravan rolled over and a 46 y.o. male has died. Officers are seeking witnesses. Please contact 905-668-3388 if you observed this vehicle. ^dh — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 12, 2020

Investigators are asking for any witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicle this morning to contact 905-668-3388.