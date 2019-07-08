Man dies after two Jet Skis collide in Lake Ontario off Toronto shore
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 12:51PM EDT
TORONTO -- A man is dead after police say two Jet Ski-style vessels collided in Lake Ontario over the weekend.
Police say two men were riding personal watercrafts off the Toronto shore on Saturday morning when one of them struck the other.
They say one of the two riders, a 41-year-old man, died from his injuries.
Anyone with photos or videos is asked to come forward.
Police say the investigation continues.