

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A man is dead after police say two Jet Ski-style vessels collided in Lake Ontario over the weekend.

Police say two men were riding personal watercrafts off the Toronto shore on Saturday morning when one of them struck the other.

They say one of the two riders, a 41-year-old man, died from his injuries.

Anyone with photos or videos is asked to come forward.

Police say the investigation continues.