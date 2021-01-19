TORONTO -- A 59-year-old man who was rushed to hospital following a collision in Rexdale Tuesday has died of his injuries.

At around 1:50 p.m., Toronto police said they were responding to a multi-vehicle collision at Kipling Avenue and Belfield Road.

According to police, a blue 2019 Volkswagen Jetta struck a 2015 Toyota Rav4, and subsequently crashed into a 2017 cargo van.

The driver of the Volkswagen Jetta sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital by Toronto Paramedic Services. He later died of his injuries in hospital, police said Tuesday evening.

A 64-year-old occupant of the Volkswagen suffered non-live threatening injuries, police said, while the drivers of the two other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

Traffic Services is investigating the fatal collision.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.