

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 30s is dead after a stabbing in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Friday morning.

The victim was located in the middle of Weston Road just south of Lawrence Avenue at around 5 a.m.

Police tell CP24 that he had sustained multiple stab wounds and was without vital signs at the scene.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this point.

Police say that they are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing.

This is Toronto’s 66th homicide of 2018, equaling the total for all of 2017.

