Man dies after shooting in North York home
A man died after a shooting inside a North York home on Sept. 28, 2019. (Francis Gibb/ CTV News Toronto)
Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 28, 2019 6:24PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 28, 2019 9:36PM EDT
A 26-year-old man is dead after he was shot inside a North York home Saturday evening.
Toronto police said the shooting happened before 5:55 p.m. in the area of Rockford and Sunnycrest roads.
Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene after he succumbed to his injuries.
They are looking for two male suspects, police said.
Toronto police’s homicide unit has been called to investigate.