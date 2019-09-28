

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A 26-year-old man is dead after he was shot inside a North York home Saturday evening.

Toronto police said the shooting happened before 5:55 p.m. in the area of Rockford and Sunnycrest roads.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene after he succumbed to his injuries.

They are looking for two male suspects, police said.

Toronto police’s homicide unit has been called to investigate.