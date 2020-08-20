Advertisement
Man dies after shooting in North York
Published Thursday, August 20, 2020 8:30PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, August 20, 2020 9:37PM EDT
Police attend the scene of a fatal shooting in North York on Aug. 20, 2020. (Ricardo Alfonso/CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- A man is dead after a shooting in Willowdale Thursday night.
It happened on Harrison Garden Boulevard and Avondale Avenue, in the area of Yonge Street and Highway 401, around 7:30 p.m.
Toronto police say a male victim was located suffering from a gunshot injury. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.
Police have not released any suspect information.
This is a developing news story. More to come.