TORONTO -- A man is dead after a shooting in Willowdale Thursday night.

It happened on Harrison Garden Boulevard and Avondale Avenue, in the area of Yonge Street and Highway 401, around 7:30 p.m.

Toronto police say a male victim was located suffering from a gunshot injury. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Police have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing news story. More to come.