

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A man was found dead after a shooting in Etobicoke Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a passerby found the victim in the back parking lot of an apartment building near The West Mall and Rathburn Road.

Toronto paramedics said crews found an adult male and treated him for life-threatening injuries. A short while later, Toronto police said the victim was without vital signs and that homicide detectives had been contacted.

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to contact police.

Police said they had received no calls about the sounds of gun shots in the area, and do not know when the shooting happened.

No information has been released about potential suspects.

Police said information about the victim will not be released until his next of kin have been notified.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.