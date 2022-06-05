Man dies after shooting in Brampton: police
One man is dead after he was shot in an industrial area of Brampton on Sunday morning, Peel Regional Police say.
Officers say they were called to Alfred Kuene and Advance boulevards at 4:16 a.m. for multiple reports of a shooting.
They arrived to find a man suffering from one gunshot wound lying on the ground in a parking lot.
He was rushed to a local hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to his injuries.
Insp. Derek Meeker told CP24 the incident occurred outside in the parking lot of a restaurant.
“My understanding is that it all occurred outside and there were several cars seen leaving the area.”
Some vehicles were seen heading north towards Steeles Avenue.
Homicide detectives have taken carriage of the investigation.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles as Putin warns West on supplies
Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine's government with early Sunday airstrikes in Kyiv that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
Colourful pageant, street parties to cap Platinum Jubilee
Royal fans were hoping for an appearance by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace after a colourful street pageant through London on Sunday, the final day of a holiday weekend celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Jurors in Hoggard trial to continue deliberating
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard are set to continue reviewing testimony of one of the complainants today.
'We're not going back': Uvalde superintendent reaffirms no students will return to Robb Elementary after massacre
No students or staff will be returning to Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the site of a tragic massacre last month, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell reaffirmed Friday.
Mystery solved: Queen shares secret with Paddington
Prince Charles and his son Prince William honoured the past and looked to the future Saturday as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
Philadelphia shooting leaves 3 dead, at least 11 wounded
Three people have died and at least 11 other people were wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia, authorities said.
Montreal
-
Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the language spoken at home is one indicator his government considers, insisting his government's sole goal was to ensure French remains Quebec's common language.
-
175,000 tons of electronics have been recycled in Quebec in 10 years
More than 175,000 tons: that's the amount of waste Quebec Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA-Quebec) spokesperson Martin Carli said the organization recycled in a decade on the occasion of the organization's 10th anniversary and World Environment Day.
-
Young man stabbed in a Montreal street Saturday night; no suspect in sight
A young man was stabbed on Raymond St., around 9:30 p.m., near Galarneau St., in the LaSalle borough.
London
-
'Officer informed us there was a gun': Man in custody after hour-long standoff in London Saturday
A man was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon after displaying a replica firearm while being transported in an ambulance in east London.
-
Gas prices expected to jump to a record high over the weekend: expert
The price of gasoline is expected to reach up to $2.11 or more per litre in some parts of Canada this weekend as prices continue to rise, according to Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy.
-
London airport in the spotlight as filming for new movie takes place Saturday
Lights, camera, action! London International Airport will be in the spotlight over the weekend as a new movie is being filmed on location.
Kitchener
-
Water emergency brings police, paramedics to Rockwood Conservation Area
A water emergency brought police and paramedics to the Rockwood Conservation Area, just northeast of Guelph, on Saturday afternoon.
-
'Little bit more hesitancy': Realtors say price drops are giving KW buyers more options
There may be more hope on the horizon for aspiring first-time home buyers in the area.
-
Border collies being used to keep geese off Cambridge golf course
Some furry friends are helping keep Galt Country Club clear of certain birds and the mess they leave behind.
Northern Ontario
-
Who voted for Doug Ford? Here's the breakdown
Despite winning a majority with 83 seats in the legislature, Ontario's Progressive Conservatives failed to gain much in terms of voter shares.
-
Ontario becomes first province to have a right to disconnect law
Workers in Ontario now have the right to ignore emails, messages and calls outside business hours after the province's new 'right to disconnect' law came into effect on June 2. Ontario labour minister Monte McNaughton told CTV News the law 'was created in response to the increasingly blurred lines between work and home.'
-
One person dead following ATV crash in Lake of Bays Township
OPP say one person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Lake of Bays Township Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | The CHEO Telethon is today
Tune in to the 39th CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'I didn't think it would get this high': Drivers fume as Ottawa gas prices hit new record high
Prices jumped another three cents a litre to 214.9 cents a litre at some Ottawa stations Sunday morning.
-
Governor General’s Foot Guards celebrate 150 years in Ottawa
An iconic national institution celebrated in Ottawa on Saturday with the Governor General’s Foot Guards marking their 150th anniversary with a "Freedom of the City" parade.
Windsor
-
LaSalle woman's luxury picnic business idea leads to partnership with Essex County winery
What started as a simple business idea by a LaSalle, Ont. woman has led to a collaboration with a local winery.
-
'It’s a hate crime': Police investigating theft, vandalism of pride flags at Windsor-Essex public schools
Police are looking for information regarding the theft and vandalism of pride flags at four public schools in Windsor-Essex, just days after they were raised to mark Pride month.
-
Shots fired at Riverside Drive home in Tecumseh, OPP investigating
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an unknown person with a gun allegedly fired multiple rounds at an occupied home on Riverside Drive in Tecumseh Thursday night.
Barrie
-
Dog stolen in vehicle theft reunited with owners; one suspect outstanding
Barrie Police say a dog who was stolen in a vehicle theft Saturday has been reunited with his owner while the search for one suspect continues.
-
One person dead following ATV crash in Lake of Bays Township
OPP say one person has died following a single-vehicle collision in Lake of Bays Township Saturday afternoon.
-
Muskoka music festival helps businesses regain pandemic losses
After two years of limited concerts and festivals, Goodman says they were uncertain what this year's summer would bring.
Atlantic
-
'Treat them respectfully': Soccer N.S. calls for referee abuse to end as reported cases pile up
Soccer Nova Scotia is raising a yellow flag about the abuse of referees.
-
N.S. warns residents of potential toxins found in certain mussels, clams
Nova Scotians are being warned about potential toxins found in certain mussels and clams that were sold in the province's south shore.
-
'It's very special': Excitement grows ahead of Charlottetown Islanders first championship series
For the first time in franchise history, the Charlottetown Islanders hockey team have a shot at the President Cup - the championship trophy of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship.
Calgary
-
Travis Toews stresses unity at campaign launch for UCP leadership
Alberta's former finance minister officially launched his campaign to succeed Premier Jason Kenney as leader of the United Conservative Party on Saturday by stressing the need for unity and warning against the dangers of division.
-
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed northwest Calgary home
Calgary firefighters say no one was injured, but a home was destroyed in a fire in the northwest community of Varsity that police believe was a case of arson.
-
Speed and alcohol believed to be factors in Saturday motorcycle crash
A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries after Saturday a single-vehicle crash.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman with dementia found safe after apparent random abduction: police
A Winnipeg woman with dementia who was abducted early Saturday morning was found safe and unharmed inside a vehicle that had been stolen nearly 10 hours earlier.
-
Man found 'severely injured' in yard: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police said a man is in hospital in critical condition after he was found 'severely injured' in the city's St. John's neighbourhood.
-
Birth alerts have ended but babies still being apprehended in Manitoba: data
Manitoba's families minister has touted a significant drop in the number of newborns seized by social services since the province ended the controversial practice of birth alerts, but government data shows hundreds of babies are still being taken into care every year.
Vancouver
-
'Shocking': Neighbours reeling after Richmond double homicide
Two people are dead after a daylight shooting in Richmond Saturday, according to police.
-
Chelsea Poorman investigation leads Vancouver police to botanical gardens
A police mobile command centre set up along the perimeter of VanDusen Botanical Gardens Saturday morning is connected to the investigation into the death of Chelsea Poorman, the Vancouver Police Department has confirmed.
-
'We're not disposable': B.C. leaders say government still failing to act on MMIWG
An Indigenous leader in B.C. says "it's a slap in the face" that Canada is still failing to meaningfully address the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Edmonton
-
Nearly 300 Afghan refugees arrive to their new home in Edmonton
Another 298 Afghan refugees arrived in Edmonton Saturday morning, marking the first group to directly land at the Edmonton International Airport.
-
Avalanche down Oilers 4-2, take 3-0 series stranglehold
J.T. Compher scored with 7:18 left in regulation as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Saturday to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the NHL's Western Conference final.
-
36-year-old man stabbed at southeast Edmonton park
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a stabbing at a southeast park that sent a 36-year-old man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.