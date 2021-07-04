A man believed to be in his 20s has died after an early morning collision in Scarborough involving a car and a TTC bus Sunday.

The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. near Kingston and Port Union roads.

According to police, a driver allegedly disobeyed traffic lights while travelling westbound on Kingston Road and collided with the bus.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the TTC was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Roads in the area were closed for a few hours while investigators were on scene.