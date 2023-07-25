Man dies after overnight shooting in Brampton

A man has died following an overnight call for dangerous weapons in west Brampton.

At 10:18 p.m. on Monday, Peel Regional Police were called to Argelia Crescent near Parity Road, which is west of Chinguacousy Road and south of Williams Parkway, for reports of an adult male who had been shot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police, in a tweet, said that an unknown number of suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

There is a large police presence in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More to come. This is a developing story