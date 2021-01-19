TORONTO -- A 52-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a dump truck at a work site in Toronto’s Humber Summit neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m. at Millwick Triple Waste Management, which is in the area of Milvan and Millwick drives.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.