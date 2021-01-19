Advertisement
Man dies after industrial accident in Toronto's Humber Summit neighbourhood
Published Tuesday, January 19, 2021 9:00AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 19, 2021 4:19PM EST
TORONTO -- A 52-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a dump truck at a work site in Toronto’s Humber Summit neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at around 8:15 a.m. at Millwick Triple Waste Management, which is in the area of Milvan and Millwick drives.
The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified.