Man dies after industrial accident in Scarborough
(File Photo/Graeme Roy / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 1:53PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 10, 2019 1:55PM EDT
A man has died after an industrial accident in Scarborough Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to a construction site near McCowan Road and Bushby Drive around 1:10 p.m.
Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man injured.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.
The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been notified.
