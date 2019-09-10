

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A man has died after an industrial accident in Scarborough Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a construction site near McCowan Road and Bushby Drive around 1:10 p.m.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man injured.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been notified.

