Man dies after falling from tour boat near Ontario Place

A man pulled from Lake Ontario after falling overboard off a tour boat near Ontario Place on Sunday afternoon has died, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the waterfront park at 2:41 p.m. for reports that a man had fallen into the water.

Toronto police and fire boats were dispatched to the lake, and a search immediately commenced to locate the man.

More than two hours later, crews found the man, pulled him out of the water and began life-saving efforts.

He was shortly transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.