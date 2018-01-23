

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A worker is dead after he fell several storeys at a construction site in Mississauga this afternoon.

Police in Peel Region say the 59-year-old man fell while working at a site near Johnson’s Lane and Lakeshore Road West at around 3:22 p.m.

The man was in “obvious signs of distress” when emergency crews arrived, police said.

They believe he fell about four floors.

The Ministry of Labour has been called and will attend the scene.

