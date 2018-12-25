

The Canadian Press





BRIGHTON, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle collision in Brighton, Ont., on Christmas Day.

Police say they were called around 2:15 a.m. about a damaged SUV in a ditch beside a highway.

Police say two passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospital with unknown injuries and the male driver died at the scene.

Police say the driver is a 41-year-old man from Toronto.

Police say they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.