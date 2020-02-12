Man dies after being hit by truck in Scarborough
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 6:54PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 12, 2020 7:00PM EST
TORONTO -- A man has died after he was struck by a truck at a warehouse in Scarborough Wednesday evening.
Toronto police said the incident happened in the area of Metropolitan Road and Warden Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.
Police had said that the man’s injuries were “very serious,” and that he was trapped under a trailer.
He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
