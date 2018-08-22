

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood on Wednesday morning has died, Toronto police confirm.

Officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Weston Road shortly before 10 a.m. after callers reported hearing the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, who had been shot, inside a vehicle.

The man was unconscious but breathing when first-responders arrived. Paramedics later confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects but Const. Jen Sidhu said police are in the process of gathering information.

She said police are currently canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance footage.

Investigators are also asking anyone who was in the area or driving through the intersection at the time of the shooting to contact police immediately.

“The entire area will be closed for some time in order for this investigation to take place,” Sidhu told CP24 Wednesday.

The forensic identification unit will be on scene this morning collecting evidence and Sidhu noted that the police service’s K9 unit has been called in to help track potential suspects.

The homicide comes after another fatal shooting earlier this morning in Greektown. A man in his 30s was shot and killed following an apparent altercation with two males.

Today’s deadly shootings bring the total number of homicides in Toronto to 65.