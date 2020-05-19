TORONTO -- A person who was found between two vehicles at a trucking yard in Vaughan, Ont. has died, according to York Regional Police.

Emergency crews were called to the area near Kirby Road and Keele Street around 4 p.m. Police say that a man was found between two vehicles, which are believed to have been tractor trailers.

The man has since been pronounced dead.

No further details have been provided by investigators, but police did say that both the coroner and the Ministry of Labour have been contacted.

This is a developing news story. More to come.