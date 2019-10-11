

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





A man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Friday evening.

Toronto police say they received reports of a vehicle striking a truck on Islington Avenue and Van Dusen Boulevard just before 5 p.m.

Paramedics said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police closed Islington Avenue in both directions from Springbrook Gardens to Van Dusen Boulevard.

Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area, and to consider alternate routes.

Police are continuing to investigate.