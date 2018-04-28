

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man is in custody after he was caught on camera ramming a Porsche convertible into a Toronto police cruiser and then wriggling out of the door and leading officers on short foot chase.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said officers were following a white Porsche convertible on the Gardiner Expressway at about 6:30 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a Toronto police SUV.

Viewer video sent to CP24 shows the male driver of the Porsche, wiggle out of the driver’s side window of the vehicle as the police SUV is blocking the door from opening.

He is then seen sprinting up an embankment and hopping a fence.

Douglas-Cook said officers caught up with the driver and took him into custody.

The officer in the cruiser was not injured.

It is not yet known what charges the suspect will face.