

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man has been detained after emergency crews found a burning car with a body inside in an open lot in Mississauga on Sunday evening.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to a field near some woods in the area of Dixie Road and Lakeshore Road East at 6:50 p.m. for a fire.

Crews arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Once firefighters doused the flames a deceased person was found inside the car.

The identity of the deceased was not released.

Police say they are treating the incident as a suspicious death.

One man was detained in connection with the incident and he was interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.