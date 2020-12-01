TORONTO -- A man has died and a woman has been injured following a daylight shooting in Toronto Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street at Glencairn Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Police say that a man has succumbed to his injuries and a woman is being rushed to the the hospital by emergency run. Paramedics say the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they are searching for a male suspect in connection with the incident, who was last seen fleeing the area in a grey hatchback.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.

This is a developing news story. More to come.