Man dead, woman rushed to hospital after daylight shooting in Toronto
Police investigate a daylight shooting near Dufferin Street and Glencairn Avenue on Dec. 1, 2020.
TORONTO -- A man has died and a woman has been injured following a daylight shooting in Toronto Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street at Glencairn Avenue around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.
Police say that a man has succumbed to his injuries and a woman is being rushed to the the hospital by emergency run. Paramedics say the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say they are searching for a male suspect in connection with the incident, who was last seen fleeing the area in a grey hatchback.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.
This is a developing news story. More to come.