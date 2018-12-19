

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead and one woman was injured following a shooting downtown this morning.

Shots rang out near King Street and Spadina Avenue shortly after midnight.

“We had officers who were conducting a ride spot check on Spadina just south of King at the same time. They also heard numerous gunshots,” Insp. Darren Alldrit told reporters on Wednesday morning.

“They immediately ran to the scene where they located a male and a female who had suffered gunshot wounds.”

Reports from the scene say the man was shot in the neck and the female sustained a gunshot wound to her leg.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead.

The female, who was also taken to hospital for treatment, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

“I have no suspect information at this time. Our homicide squad has been called in and they will be conducting the investigation from here on in,” Alldrit said.

“We are asking… anybody that saw anything in the area, anybody with dash cam video, any business owners if they have video to please contact our homicide squad.”

King Street was closed from Portland Street to Spadina Avenue for the police investigation but the area has since reopened to traffic.