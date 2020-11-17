A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after they were both stabbed In Scarborough’s Port Union area late on Monday night.

Toronto police say they were called to Port Union Road and Fanfare Avenue, after passersby found a woman in a residential area suffering serious injuries consistent with stab wounds.

A man was also found nearby suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later said they took a suspect into custody and were not looking for any other suspects.

Forensics officers were seen Tuesday morning examining the living room of a home near where the man and woman were found.

Officers were also canvassing the neighbourhood.