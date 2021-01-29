TORONTO -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting in the city’s Summerhill neighbourhood.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Summerhill Avenue Friday evening following reports of shots fired.

Toronto paramedics said a woman and a man were located suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The woman has been transported to a trauma centre via an emergency run.

The suspect fled the area in a vehicle, police said. No description has been released.