Advertisement
Man dead, woman in critical condition after shooting in Toronto's Summerhill neighbourhood
Published Friday, January 29, 2021 8:31PM EST
Police are investigating a shooting in Summerhill. (CTV News/Peter Muscat)
Share:
TORONTO -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting in the city’s Summerhill neighbourhood.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Summerhill Avenue Friday evening following reports of shots fired.
Toronto paramedics said a woman and a man were located suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The woman has been transported to a trauma centre via an emergency run.
The suspect fled the area in a vehicle, police said. No description has been released.