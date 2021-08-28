TORONTO -- A man is dead and two women are injured after an early morning shooting downtown on Saturday.

At around 5 a.m., Toronto police officers were in the area of Adelaide and Duncan streets when they heard the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two women and a man with gunshot wounds.

"All we know is that they were on the sidewalk walking in the area when the altercation happened so we don't have anything further at this stage," Inspector Kelly Skinner told CP24.

The man sustained life-threatening injuries, one woman had serious injuries and the other had minor injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

All three victims were transported to hospital.

The man later died from his injuries, police said.

The identity of the man has not yet been released but police told CP24 that he's in his 30s.

Police believe all three victims know each other.

A white vehicle was seen leaving the area after the shooting, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this point in time.

The homicide unit will be taking over the case.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information or dash camera/surveillance video of the area is asked to contact police.