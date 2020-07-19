TORONTO -- A man has died after a collision in Scarborough Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and McMillan Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others have been rushed to hospital, including one man in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed Lawrence Ave East from Morning Dew Road to Beechgrove Drive.

More to come…