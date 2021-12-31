TORONTO -- A man is dead and his teenage son is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday evening.

Peel police said the collision happened in the area of Kennedy Road and Courtney Park Drive just after 6 p.m.

Const. Mandeep Khatra said two pedestrians, a 38-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy, were crossing Kennedy Road when they were hit.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Khatra said the boy was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Khatra said.

“It is very unfortunate and no one wants to be involved in a situation like this,” he said.

Police are urging witnesses to contact the Major Collision Bureau or Crime Stoppers anonymously.