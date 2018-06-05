

CTV News Toronto





A 68-year-old man from Burlington, Ont. has died after a single-vehicle crash on the Toronto-bound QEW Tuesday morning, provincial police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes just past Burloak Drive shortly before 11 a.m.

One person was reportedly suffering from “very serious” injuries, he said.

“There was one person apparently trapped in the vehicle,” Schmidt said during a Periscope video.

Tuesday evening, Schmidt said that a man who was transported to the hospital has been pronounced deceased.

All Toronto-bound lanes were closed at Burloak Drive for close to four hours while police tended to the scene. The highway reopened at around 3 p.m.

OPP’s collision investigation team has taken over the investigation.