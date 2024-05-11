Man dead following shooting in Brampton: police

A man has died following a shooting in Brampton early Saturday morning.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call at 4:16 a.m. for shots fired at a plaza near Kennedy Road South and Stafford Drive, south of Queen Street East.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Speaking to reporters Saturday afternoon, Const. Tyler Bell said the victim was in his 40s and a resident of Toronto. His name has not been released.

"Investigators, at this point, are at least confident that this is a targeted shooting. Whether or not this was the intended target, we don't know that as of yet," Bell said. "That is part of the forthcoming investigation."

Police do not have suspect information at this time.

Bell said the area was very busy at the time of the shooting as people were at a nearby after-hours bar.

"There were substantial pedestrian and vehicular traffic that were leaving the scene. It's too early to tell right now of the vehicles of the folks that were leaving, whether anywhere suspects or folks just fleeing gunfire," he said.

"That's part of the challenging work ahead of investigators right now."

While the incident could be concerning to businesses and residents in the area, Bell said investigators are "out in full force" to determine what transpired.

"It's quite troubling. As you can see, there's residential buildings in the vicinity here. This is a very busy area. There's people going about their day to day business. It's quite concerning for members of our community to go about their business, to come to their local establishments here where they come regularly, and find out that something horrific has happened, such as the shooting, and someone's lost their lives," Bell said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.