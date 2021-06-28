TORONTO -- Toronto police say that a man is dead following an industrial accident near York University Monday morning.

It happened in the area of The Pond Road and James Gillies Street at approximately 11:11 a.m.

At that time, police said that a crane was reportedly lifting a window nearby when it fell on the man.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

It’s unclear if the man was an employee of the construction site or a pedestrian, police told CP24.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the incident.

Traffic delays in the area are to be expected in the following hours, police said.