Man dead following collision in Rosedale
A male motorcyclist is dead following a crash in the Rosedale area.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 8:24PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 28, 2018 8:34PM EDT
A male motorcyclist believed to be in his 40s is dead after a collision took place in Rosedale on Wednesday evening.
The crash took place in the area of Mount Pleasant and Carstowe roads at around 5 p.m.
The male victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition following the crash where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.