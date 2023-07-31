Man dead, another injured after crash on Hwy. 401 in North York
One man has died and another suffered serious injuries after a crash on Highway 401 in North York.
The collision occurred at around 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway west of Highway 400.
Ontario Provincial Police said a man in his 30s was killed in the crash and paramedics told CP24 that another man in his 70s was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
The westbound express lanes are shut down west of Keele Street following the crash but the highway is expected to open by 10 a.m.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada eliminated from Women's World Cup after lopsided 4-0 loss to Australia
Australia ended Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a lopsided 4-0 win Monday, putting the Olympic champion Canadians to the sword.
Prince William serves veggie burgers to stunned customers
Prince William has shocked unsuspecting members of the public at a food truck in London when he appeared as the server handing out veggie burgers.
RCMP to update search for youth who went missing during Nova Scotia storm flooding
Nova Scotia RCMP are expected to provide an update today on the search for a youth who went missing on July 22 when four people were swept away by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
Breakthrough in B.C. port dispute as new tentative deal is reached
A late-night breakthrough could herald an end to British Columbia's long-running port dispute, with the longshore workers' union and the employers' association announcing a new tentative agreement.
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here's a look at that investigation
A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks in her investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the then-president's 2020 election loss.
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
Apple trailer spill causing major delay on Highway 401 in Toronto
A trailer of apples tumbled onto Highway 401 causing a major delay ahead of morning rush hour in west Toronto on Monday.
Russian missiles strike an apartment building, killing at least 4 in Ukrainian leader's hometown
Russian missiles slammed into an apartment complex and a university building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, killing four people and wounding dozens of others Monday as the blasts trapped residents beneath rubble, Ukraine's interior minister said.
Indian citizen pleads guilty in American court to smuggling people into U.S. across Canadian border
An Indian citizen who had been living in Ontario pleaded guilty in an American court on Friday to smuggling foreign nationals from India into the U.S. in 2020 and 2021.
Montreal
-
Problems on Motnreal REM light-rail line on first day of operation
The new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) between Montreal and the South Shore officially entered service at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.
-
Montreal gas prices are highest they've been in 2023
Montrealers are paying the most at the pump they have in just under a year as gas prices have risen to the highest they've been in 2023.
-
Quebecers paying more for electricity would contribute to energy efficiency, says think tank
Quebec would have a better chance of improving its energy efficiency by increasing electricity rates rather than maintaining its current programs, argues the Montreal Economic Institute (MEI).
London
-
Police say driver 'tried to mow down pedestrians'
According to police, a man pulled up into a city park and 'began attempting to annoy a homeless encampment by blasting his horn for several minutes.'
-
Suspect sought after triple stabbing sends youths to hospital, Huron OPP say
Police are investigating after a stabbing incident sent three youths to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday. One of the victims was later transported to London's Victoria Hospital via air ambulance where they remain.
-
Ministry investigating dead fish found in Port Franks, Ont.
A large number of dead fish have been found floating in the Port Franks Marina and along the Port Franks Beach.
Kitchener
-
‘The worst it’s ever been’: Cambridge homeless shelter calling for more support
A Cambridge homeless shelter is calling for support from the community after seeing a spike in those experiencing homelessness using their supports.
-
Canada eliminated from Women's World Cup after lopsided 4-0 loss to Australia
Australia ended Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a lopsided 4-0 win Monday, putting the Olympic champion Canadians to the sword.
-
Emancipation Day celebrations return to Brantford for first time in century
Emancipation Day celebrations are back in the Telephone City for the first time in 100 years.
Northern Ontario
-
Dangerous armed fugitive arrested in Quebec City on a Canada-wide warrant
A man considered dangerous who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant was arrested on the weekend in Quebec City.
-
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage, so she fought back
Audience members at concerts in recent months have continued a pattern of throwing objects at artists who are on stage performing, and rapper Cardi B has had enough. On Saturday, the rapper was on stage at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas when an audience member appeared to throw a drink at her.
-
Do you know this man? Police seek public's help
Police are looking to identify a person of interest in connection with ongoing investigation in Elliot Lake, Ont.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the O-Train shutdown and R1 service in Ottawa today
OC Transpo will provide more information about the timeline for the return of light-rail transit service in Ottawa today, as commuters kick off a third week riding the R1 replacement bus service instead of the O-Train.
-
Sun and clouds in the forecast for the final day of July
Sun and clouds in the forecast for the final day of July
-
Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end reopens for Monday morning commute
Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end reopened in time for the Monday morning commute, after weekend construction to install a new pedestrian bridge.
Windsor
-
Driver caught going 95 km/h over posted speed limit
Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, officers on general patrol said they saw a vehicle speeding on Merlin Road in Raleigh Township.
-
Crash closes section of Highway 3 in LaSalle
One person has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a crash Monday morning.
-
New cigarette warning labels in effect this week aim to deter kids, convert parents
A fresh set of Health Canada regulations that require warning labels on individual cigarettes is set to come into effect Tuesday, making Canada the first country in the world to take that step in the ongoing effort to help smokers kick the habit and deter potential puffers from picking it up.
Barrie
-
Humidity on hold in Simcoe County
The weather forecast is offering a little relief after last week's humidity.
-
One person injured after motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte
One person is hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte, Sunday evening
-
Barrie among list of cities where crime was on the rise in 2022
Police reported crimes across the country are up for a second straight year and the City of Barrie wasn't exempt from the list.
Atlantic
-
RCMP to update search for youth who went missing during Nova Scotia storm flooding
Nova Scotia RCMP are expected to provide an update today on the search for a youth who went missing on July 22 when four people were swept away by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
-
N.S. flooding: Bedford families struggle to rebuild amid mold, insurance worries
Families in the Bedford, N.S., area are still grappling with cleaning up their homes more than a week after devastating floods struck the province.
-
'That's what Pride is about': PM makes surprise visit to P.E.I. Pride parade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was a surprise guest at the P.E.I. Pride parade in Charlottetown Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Canada eliminated from Women's World Cup after lopsided 4-0 loss to Australia
Australia ended Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a lopsided 4-0 win Monday, putting the Olympic champion Canadians to the sword.
-
TSB officials investigating Kananaskis plane crash that killed six
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has arrived in Kananaskis Country to investigate a fatal plane crash that killed six people Friday.
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
Winnipeg
-
-
Protestors bring calls for landfill search to World Police and Fire Games
A group of protestors demanding a search for the remains of two murdered Indigenous women brought their calls to the World Police and Fire Games.
-
Manitoba woman wanted for parental abduction may be in Ontario: police
A Manitoba woman who is wanted for allegedly abducting her daughter may be in Ontario, according to the Stratford Police Service (SPS).
Vancouver
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Breakthrough in B.C. port dispute as new tentative deal is reached
A late-night breakthrough could herald an end to British Columbia's long-running port dispute, with the longshore workers' union and the employers' association announcing a new tentative agreement.
-
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
Hundreds have been ordered to evacuate due to an out-of-control wildfire burning near Osoyoos, B.C.
Edmonton
-
Highway 16 in Acheson closed due to crash
A crash west of Edmonton Monday morning involved a pedestrian and one vehicle, police say.
-
Mother, boyfriend charged with abduction in B.C. Amber Alert case after being found in Alberta
The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction after they were found on a rural property in Alberta.
-
Canada eliminated from Women's World Cup after lopsided 4-0 loss to Australia
Australia ended Canada's FIFA Women's World Cup campaign with a lopsided 4-0 win Monday, putting the Olympic champion Canadians to the sword.