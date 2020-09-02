Advertisement
Man dead after vehicle crashes into concrete barrier in Mississauga
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 7:48PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 2, 2020 7:49PM EDT
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
TORONTO -- A man has died after a crash in Mississauga Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to a parking lot in the area of Thomas Street and Queen Street South around 7:10 p.m.
Police say a vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, Peel paramedics say.
The cause of the crash is unknown.