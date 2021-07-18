TORONTO -- A man is dead following a stabbing at a motel in Hamilton Sunday morning.

Police said it happened at the Red Rose Motel, just off of Queenston Road, between Woodman Drive and Nash Road, at 9:45 a.m.

Hamilton paramedics told CP24 Sunday that the adult male victim was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following the incident. Despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

This is Hamilton’s tenth homicide of the year.

People can expect to see a heavy police presence in the area of Queenston Road between Woodman Drive and Nash Road, which has been closed as a result of the fatal stabbing.

The public is being asked to avoid the area as an investigation into the incident gets underway.

No suspect details have been released by police.

This is a developing story. More to come.