Man dead after shooting in North York, nearby schools under lockdown

A man has been shot dead in North York and two nearby schools have been placed under a lockdown as police search the area for suspects.

Police were dispatched to the Jane Street and Firgrove Crescent area just south of Finch Avenue at around 1:40 p.m. for reported gunshots.

Police initially said that officers were administering first aid to the victim.

However, the individual was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

So far no information has been released about possible suspects.

Both Firgrove Public School and Westview Centennial Secondary School are currently under lockdown, according to the Toronto District School Board.