A 23-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Brampton Thursday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

Police were called to a residence in the area of Scott Street and Church Street East around 10:30 p.m.

“When our officers arrived we located one male adult victim within the residence suffering from a gunshot wound," Peel Regional Police Duty Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn told media at the scene.

The victim was found in a basement apartment within the residence.

Peel paramedics said a man in his 20s was transported to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Peel police said a 23-year-old man succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The homicide bureau has taken over the investigation.

A neighbour told CP24 that the victim moved into the apartment a couple of weeks ago. She said her husband and daughter heard the gunshots.

"It's scary to know that it's literally in your backyard," she said.

The neighbour also mentioned that the night before the incident a couple of men were seen banging on the victim's front door trying to get inside.

"They had something in their hands and they were smashing the door pretty hard to get in," she said.

Peel Regional Police Const. Danny Marttini said investigators are looking into any possible connection between the two incidents.

"Always a possibility, definitely something we're looking in to. We are aware of that call and that that investigation was also going on so we'll be looking to see if there is any correlation. Again, it's very early in the investigation to say if it is in fact," Marttini said on Friday.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Duivesteyn said the forensics team is on scene and police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

"Our investigators are on scene and we’re doing an exhaustive investigation here and it’s also my understanding that we’ve had witnesses that were present that left before we arrived and we would ask that any witnesses do this instant please contact our 22 Criminal Investigation Bureau as their information is very important to our investigation," he said.

The area is closed to the public as police continue to investigate.