Man dead after shooting in Brampton
Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 8:34PM EST
Police are investigating a shooting in Brampton.
TORONTO -- A man has died after being shot in Brampton Wednesday evening.
Peel police responded to a shooting in the area of Archdekin Drive and Rutherford Road just after 7 p.m.
Police said shots were fired into a vehicle.
When officers arrived, they located an adult male in a vehicle suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.
No suspect information has been released.
More to come.