TORONTO -- A man has died after being shot in Brampton Wednesday evening.

Peel police responded to a shooting in the area of Archdekin Drive and Rutherford Road just after 7 p.m.

Police said shots were fired into a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male in a vehicle suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

No suspect information has been released.

More to come.